Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $299,986,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Halliburton by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

