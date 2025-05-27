Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of EME opened at $463.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

