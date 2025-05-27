Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,053 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $636,747. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

