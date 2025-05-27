Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,050 iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BAI opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 million and a P/E ratio of 34.82. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.
iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Company Profile
