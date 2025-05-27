Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.