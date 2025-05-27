9,769 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,440,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after buying an additional 366,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after buying an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

