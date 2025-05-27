Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:J opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.