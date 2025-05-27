Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 4,381 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.