TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $34,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,490.20.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares in the company, valued at $132,138,354.85. The trade was a 28.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,713 shares of company stock worth $208,099,857. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,433.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,369.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

