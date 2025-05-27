Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

