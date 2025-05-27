REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 24.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) dropped 24.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.75). Approximately 193,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 63,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.98).

REACT Group Stock Down 24.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 6.07 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. REACT Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Spencer Dredge purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,219 ($97.95) per share, with a total value of £721,900 ($979,511.53). Also, insider Robert Gilbert purchased 15,281 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,085.46 ($13,684.48). 29.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

