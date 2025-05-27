Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,962 ($26.62) and last traded at GBX 1,954 ($26.51), with a volume of 7469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,902 ($25.81).

Georgia Capital Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £754.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,591.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,363.66.

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.72) EPS for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 58.75% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Neil Janin sold 136,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,490 ($20.22), for a total value of £2,032,389.80 ($2,757,652.37). Also, insider Massimo Gesua’sive Salvadori acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,229.21 ($26,091.19). Insiders sold a total of 142,773 shares of company stock valued at $212,544,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

