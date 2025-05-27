E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) were up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 554,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

E3 Lithium Trading Up 50.0%

The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

