Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.46 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,382. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

