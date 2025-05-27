Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 6,224 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $29,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 498,531 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

