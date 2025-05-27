Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $567.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $565.35 and a 200-day moving average of $557.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

