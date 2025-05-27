A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 571,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average daily volume of 39,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A.I.S. Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$612,645.43, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.18.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

