Vident Advisory LLC Has $499,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,694.53. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

