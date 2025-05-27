World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 719,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in World Kinect by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 440,168 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in World Kinect by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 342,823 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WKC stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

