Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.23 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,825,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in NVR by 116,808.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NVR by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,087,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,079.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,783.75.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

