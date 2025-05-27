Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,938,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.