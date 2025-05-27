Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Stake Boosted by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 754.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.6%

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.61.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

