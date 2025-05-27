Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

