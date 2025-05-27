Vident Advisory LLC Sells 32,389 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $3,328,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,611,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

