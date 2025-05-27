GTS Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

CGCV opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $350.34 million and a P/E ratio of 24.09.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

