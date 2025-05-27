Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 425,347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,982 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.