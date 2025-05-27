Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LOPP opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

