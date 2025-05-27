Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $516,000.

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

