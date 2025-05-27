GTS Securities LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,684,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,645,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $470.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.54 and its 200-day moving average is $473.13. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

