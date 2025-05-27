Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $180,000 in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ IBAT opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $26.08.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Profile
