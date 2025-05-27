Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $180,000 in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IBAT opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

Get iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.