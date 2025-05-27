Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $263.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average is $246.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,443,250. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,786 shares of company stock worth $33,345,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

