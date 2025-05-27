Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $198,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,003,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,177,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 111,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,864,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CWB opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.