Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

