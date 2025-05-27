GTS Securities LLC Invests $559,000 in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 86,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBA opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.