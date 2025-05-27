GTS Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GTS Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,068 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $236,203.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,361,330.94. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,773,072 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $171.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.