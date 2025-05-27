GTS Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

