GTS Securities LLC Acquires 5,366 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Centene by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

