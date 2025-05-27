GTS Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 142,373 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

