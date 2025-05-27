GTS Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $2,898,543.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,860.80. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $273.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

