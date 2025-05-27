Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,340 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 90,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 174,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAL opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

