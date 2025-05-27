GTS Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ONEOK by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ONEOK by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $177,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

