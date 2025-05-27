GTS Securities LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,883 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.