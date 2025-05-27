Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WTW opened at $309.02 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $248.09 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

