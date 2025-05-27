Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,035 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,363,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,074,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

