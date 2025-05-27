Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

