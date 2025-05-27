Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,373,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,257,000 after acquiring an additional 163,043 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 573,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,583,000 after acquiring an additional 388,870 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 252,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $206.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.34 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total value of $2,214,392.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,502,237.88. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,552.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,003 shares of company stock valued at $64,755,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.