Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $10,132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NetEase by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $4,855,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 0.6%

NetEase stock opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $123.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

