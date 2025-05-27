Vise Technologies Inc. Has $405,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

