Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3,081.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.19.

Waters Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WAT opened at $346.59 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.