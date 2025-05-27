Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.82. The company has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

